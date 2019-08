LYMAN– Don Allen Vercimak, 80, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

He was born June 1, 1939.

Services will be noon Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Lyman LDS Church. A viewing will be held from 11 am until 12 pm, prior to the service. Burial will be in Lyman City Cemetery.

Condolence for the family may be left at crandallfhevanston.com.