Don’t Get Caught Without the Shot

The flu isn’t fun for anyone, and it can take you out of commission for several days.
Protect yourself and your family with a flu shot this fall.
Who Should Get a Flu Shot?
Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu shot every season.
Who Benefits from a Flu Shot?
By getting the shot before flu even starts in our community, you’ll be ready when it hits.
Young children and seniors are most susceptible to the flu, which can become dangerous for weaker immune systems.
Flu Clinic
Flu shots will be available for $25 and can be billed to insurance.
When
October 10th from 8am-1pm and 3pm-6pm
October 12th from 8am-1pm and 3pm-6pm
Where
Castle Rock Medical Center
1400 Uinta Driver Green River, WY
307-872-4500 / crhd.org
