Don’t Miss the Annual Rocky Mounatin Elk Foundation Sweetwater Chapter Banquet!

Auctions! Dinner! Games! Fun!
Plus your chance to win fabulous prizes!
Join the Sweetwater Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for our annual banquet on Saturday, February 9th, 2019. Doors open at 4:00 PM!
Tickets
Single Ticket ($75)
Couples Ticket ($115)
Meal Only for Life members, Current RMEF Members or Immediate Family ($40)
Here’s a Glimpse of this year’s highlights:
Special Tags
We will be auctioning off both a WY Governor’s License as well as WY G&F Commissioner’s Tag for elk, deer or antelope. (Phone bids will be accepted.)
Early Bird General Raffle
Specials include $80 worth of tickets for $50 or $200 worth for $100. Must be present to win. (Special prices are available until Feb. 2)
Featured Prizes
- 2019 Banquet Edition Rifle – featuring a tough-as-nails Cerakote finish for extra weather resistance.
- PBR World Finals Package – Las Vegas, November 6-10, 2019. Quantities Limited!
- Kimber Camp Rifle, 6.5 Creedmoor – one of the incredible firearms on our 10+ Gun raffle.
And much much more!
10+ Gun Board Raffle
10 Guns, 600 tickets to start. For every additional 100 tickets sold, we will add another gun. Initial Firearms include: Kimber Camp Rifle 6.5 Creedmoor, Browning X-Bolt Hell’s Canyon Speed 28 Nosler, Pointer Over/Under 12 gauge, Walther PPQ 45 45 ACP, Kimber Home Guard 9MM, Winchester XPR .300 Win Mag with Scope and an AR 15 5.56 NATO. (Need not be present to win.)
Book a Table!
All tables include reserved seating and meals for 10 people.
Corporate Table ($800) has 5 supporting memberships and 10 strips of general raffle tickets.
Herd Bull Table ($1,000) has 1 sponsor & 4 supporting memberships + 20 general raffle tickets.
Monarch Table ($2,350) includes 5 sponsor memberships + 1 Browning Xbolt Gray Hunter 7MM Rem Mag, 30 strips of general raffle tickets & 10 tickets for the 10+ Gun Board.
