Downtown Horse and Carriage Rides Offered Through Holiday Season

ROCK SPRINGS — The clip-clop of horses will be heard throughout Downtown Rock Springs as Small Business Saturday is set for Saturday, November 30 and officially heralds the Christmas shopping season in Downtown Rock Springs.

These free carriage rides will be offered each Saturday from November 30 to December 21 in Downtown Rock Springs. The rides are available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. beginning in front of the Historic Train Depot at 501 S Main Street.

This season’s horse and carriage rides opens on Small Business Saturday. Locals and visitors are encouraged to support small businesses all day that day and throughout the year.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.