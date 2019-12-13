Eleven RSHS Wrestlers Named in Week Zero Rankings

ROCK SPRINGS — The winter sports season has kicked off around the state this week. The Rock Springs Tigers wrestling is one of many teams that is back in action. The Tigers saw eleven total names on the week zero wrestling rankings by Wyoming Wrestling. The Tigers ranked heavy in the middle weight classes.

Rock Springs begins it’s season this weekend at the Evanston Invitational which is held December 13 to December 14.

Below are the rankings for the RSHS wrestling team provided by wyowrestling.com:

Rock Springs High School

​

​

106

5. J. Cochran

126

3. T. Henry

138

2. Z. Vasquez

6. G. Fletcher

7. M. Yenney

145

4. C. Christiansen

5. L. Toth

152

6. C. Davidson

170

4. L. Kettering

220

3. B. Mortensen

Heavyweight

2. A. Kelly