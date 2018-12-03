Elysha Cook Allstate Invites You to 1-Year Anniversary Chili Cook-Off Celebration!

Elysha Cook Allstate would also like to invite you to spread joy this Christmas by sponsoring a child in need!

Allstate in Green River will be accepting monetary and physical donations that will go to a nominated child for Christmas.

To nominate a child in need, please call us at:

(307) 875-7544 or email elyshacook@allstate.com

by December 10th.

Donations will be distributed to families on December 15th from 10 AM-2 PM.

*Monetary donations will be used to buy and wrap Christmas gifts to distribute.