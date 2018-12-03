Elysha Cook Allstate Invites You to 1-Year Anniversary Chili Cook-Off Celebration!

Put your famous chili recipe to the test.
To celebrate their 1-year anniversary, Elysha Cook Allstate is giving you a chance to prove yourself at their Chili Cook-Off on December 11th from 5-7PM.
Bring your best recipe and your game face!
The top 3 tastiest chili recipes at the Cook-Off will be awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
How To Enter
To enter your best chili recipe contact:
Elysha at (307) 875-7544 or elyshacook@allstate.com.
Allstate 2nd Annual Christmas On Us
Elysha Cook Allstate would also like to invite you to spread joy this Christmas by sponsoring a child in need!
Allstate in Green River will be accepting monetary and physical donations that will go to a nominated child for Christmas.
To nominate a child in need, please call us at:
(307) 875-7544 or email elyshacook@allstate.com
by December 10th.
Donations will be distributed to families on December 15th from 10 AM-2 PM.
*Monetary donations will be used to buy and wrap Christmas gifts to distribute.
About Elysha Cook Allstate
.
.
Elysha Cook has over 10 years of insurance experience. She volunteers as a Green River Chamber Board Member and as a Hole in the Wall Gang member supporting community events.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.