Engagement Announcement: Samz, Armstrong to Wed in Lander

GREEN RIVER — Mike and Juanita Samz of Green River, WY are pleased to announce the engagement of their son , Tyler Lee Samz to Katie Laine Armstrong, daughter of John Armstrong and Shelley Bennett of Colorado Springs, CO.

Tyler is a graduate of Green River High School and Western Wyoming Community College. He has been employed as an underground miner for the last 11 years at Ciner and currently plays and tours in two bands, Shocktroopers and The Scutches.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Mountain View High School and is employed as a Marketing Consultant at the Rocket-Miner and a Professional Photographer on the weekends.

The couple was engaged November 21, 2017 while on vacation in Venice, Italy on a gondola under the Rialto Bridge.

They have planned a wedding in Lander, June 1, 2019. Together, they have two dogs, Dude & Waxie, who will also be in attendance. For more information please visit www.samzwedding.com.

