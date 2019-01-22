Entities Close Due to Poor Weather and Road Conditions

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Due to the big storm and poor travel conditions, several entities in the county have shut down operations for the day, with intentions to open back up for normal operations tomorrow, Wednesday, January 23.

Closed entities include:

Rock Springs and Green River Child Development Centers

Sweetwater County School District #1

Sweetwater County School District #2

Western Wyoming Community College

Young at Heart Senior Center

Star Transit

YWCA of Sweetwater County

Elk Street Taco Time will not be providing delivery services