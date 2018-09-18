Evacuation Continues in Hoback Due To Roosevelt Fire

BONDURANT — A pair of fires that broke out in Sublette County on Sunday afternoon have gained momentum forcing local officials to call for immediate evacuation in the Upper Hoback area.

The map above shows the evacuation area that was ordered last night by the incident command with fire behavior to evacuate Rolling Thunder and Jim Bridger estates subdivisions, according to Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Travis Bingham.

Closures and evacuations zones are subject to change as the fire progresses, Bingham said.

Immediate updates on the fires will be available on SweetwaterNOW, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sublette County Emergency Management Facebook Page, and the U.S. Forest Service-Bridger-Teton National Forest Facebook page.

The map attached shows the evacuation area that was ordered in the Upper Hoback yesterday. Anything east of the highlighted area is not closed currently.

