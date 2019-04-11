Every Volunteer is a Piece of the Puzzle at GHSC [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– Golden Hour Senior Center (GHSC) hosted a Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday for their volunteers, recognizing the amazing work the volunteers do for the center.

The theme of the lunch was “volunteer, you are an essential piece of the puzzle” as every single volunteer plays an important role in helping the center operate.

The center has over 90 volunteers and eight organizations that dedicate their time to the senior center visitors.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Luncheon

Each table was decorated with puzzle pieces and a heart centerpiece made of puzzle pieces.

Irish Kreis, GHSC Activities/Marketing Coordinator, gave a speech about the important roles the center’s volunteers play in ensuring the center runs smoothly. Volunteers are crucial to everything the center offers from classes and programs, to serving and delivering meals, to setting up for events.

Each GHSC volunteer received a t-shirt provided by Trona Valley Federal Credit Union. Trona Valley also served the meal.

Over 34,000 Meals Served in 2018

GHSC provided 34,544 meals in the 2018 fiscal year. Over half of the meals were home delivered to patrons.

While 16,617 meals were served in the senior center’s dining room, the other 17,927 meals were home delivered.

The center has 30 home delivery meal drivers, which means each driver delivered an average of 597 meals in the 2018 fiscal year.

Kreis reached out to home delivered meal patrons for comments on their home delivery people, which she then read during the lunch.

One patron said:

“I love all the drivers. They are all very cheerful and have smiles on their faces. They cheer up my day.”

Another patron said, “Every one of the people involved in bringing me my meals are thoughtful, friendly, helpful, patient, kind, and caring. They are all good with my dogs, each one of the drivers makes me feel like I really matter, and they truly care. It’s not fake, it is from their hearts.”

More Photos