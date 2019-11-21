Expedition Academy Names Students of the Month for November

GREEN RIVER — Each month, Expedition Academy High School honors a male and female student for hard work and dedication to the school and the community. Selections come from the school’s staff and student input throughout the month. When a staff member see’s a student doing something good or above and beyond, the student receives a cheetah buck redeemable for a prize

Only 18 students earn “Student of the Month” accolades each school year, with two individuals honored each month from September through May.

We just want to say congratulations to Ben Jorgensen and Jauslyn Jones!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jauslyn Jones.

Ben Jorgensen.

Each student is awarded a certificate and recognized at our Friday morning student meeting along with a picture posted at the entrance to the school and on our school website.