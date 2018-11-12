Expedition Academy October Students of the Month

Each month, Expedition Academy High School honors a male and female student for hard work and dedication to the school and the community. Selections come from the school’s staff and student input throughout the month.
When a staff member see’s a student doing something good or above and beyond, the student receives a cheetah buck redeemable for a prize. Only 18 students earn “Student of the Month” accolades each school year, with two individuals honored each month from September through May.
Lachelle Schultz
Steven Thompson
Arctic Circle of Green River has donated to the “Student of the Month” in the form of gift certificates. Expedition Academy and Sweetwater County School District #2 would like to thank: Green River Arctic Circle for their contributions to our “Student of the Month”.
We just want to say CONGRATULATIONS !!!
Each student is awarded a certificate and recognized at our Friday morning student meeting along with a picture posted at the entrance to the school and on our school website.