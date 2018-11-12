Expedition Academy October Students of the Month

Each month, Expedition Academy High School honors a male and female student for hard work and dedication to the school and the community. Selections come from the school’s staff and student input throughout the month.

When a staff member see’s a student doing something good or above and beyond, the student receives a cheetah buck redeemable for a prize. Only 18 students earn “Student of the Month” accolades each school year, with two individuals honored each month from September through May.