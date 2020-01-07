Fatal Crash Near Elk Mountain

ELK MOUNTAIN — On January 5, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 255 on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain, Wyoming. Around 6:19 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 2020 Kenworth Conventional commercial vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 80. The Kenworth exited the left side of the roadway and collided with the bridge support structure in the median.

The driver of the Kenworth has been identified as 23-year-old Brampton, Canada resident Pawandeep Singh. Singh was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County for injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger has been identified as 21-year-old Canada resident Simon Bansal. It is unknown if Bansal was wearing his seatbelt. Bansal succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. This is the 1st fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 3 in 2019, 0 in 2018, and 0 in 2017 to date.

