Fatal Crash West of Rawlins Claims 85th Life on Wyoming Roadways

RAWLINS — On July 11, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 233 on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins, Wyoming. Around 10:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2008 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Interstate 80. As the Ford entered a construction zone crossover, it exited off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 38-year-old Mound City, Kansas resident Christopher W. Otto. Otto was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Driver fatigue, speed, and inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 85th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 53 in 2018, 73 in 2017, and 47 in 2016 to date.