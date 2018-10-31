Fine Art Photography Exhibit Opens This Weekend

ROCK SPRINGS– A new exhibit is opening at the Community Fine Arts Center with local photographer Paul Ng’s latest work titled “Through the Lens.” The public is invited to the opening reception on Monday, November 5, from 5 to 7 pm.

A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Ng is a fine art photographer focusing on the landscape and nature.

His domain in photography is large format black and white, working mostly with 4” x 5” black and white sheet film and color transparency.

He processes all the black and white film and makes archival prints in the traditional dark room wet process.



Paul Ng’s Photography Experience

Ng first started making fine art images in 1988. From 2002 to 2017, he was an adjunct photography instructor at Western Wyoming Community College, teaching both black and white and color photography.

Over the last twenty-five years, he has studied with John Sexton, assistant and consultant to the late Ansel Adams, on numerous occasions.

He also studied with the late Ray McSavaney, a former student of Adams who also taught at Adams’ Yosemite Photo Workshop for many years.



Published Works

Ng’s works have been published in Outdoor Photographer magazine, Wyoming Wildlife, Shutterbug, liford’s newsletter, Bill Sniffin’s Wyoming books, and Hong Kong’s Photo Arts and Photog magazines.

Wyoming State Museum has purchased several of his images as part of its permanent collection. Published in 2014, a coffee table photography book, “Twenty-five Years’ Exploration in Wyoming’s Red Desert” encompasses Ng’s work and includes sixty-five black and white images.





About Paul Ng

Ng was born near Guangzhou, China. He immigrated to the former British Colony Hong Kong as a teenager and finished his junior high and high school education before pursuing his undergraduate degree in biology.

Ng then moved to the United States and received a Master of Science degree in environmental health in Tennessee. Moving to Wyoming in 1980, he decided to become a Wyoming cowboy and he says he is “still working on it.”

After working for the State Health Department and the Sweetwater County Health Department for over 38 years, Ng retired in September, 2017.



Catch the Exhibit Nov. 3 through Dec. 11

The public is invited to see this exhibit from November 3 to December 11. Also on display is the permanent collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. 1.

The center’s hours are Monday through Thursday 11 am to 6 pm and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 pm. The CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System in collaboration with the school district and the city of Rock Springs.