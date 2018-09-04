Firefighters Continue to Battle Stubborn Britania Fire

PLATTE COUNTY — The Britania Mountain Fire continues to give firefighter near Wheatland a tough go as the blaze has grown to 32,089 acres and the fire is still only 77% contained.

The fire started August 28 from a lightning strike on Britania Mountain, according to authorities.

Crews focused on holding and improving the established firelines yesterday. In two separate areas crews continued mopping up the current fire perimeter to improve containment lines.

They also continued structure protection work around structures along Palmer Canyon Road.

Engines and hand crews mopped up, patrolled, and monitored the fireline in divisions along the east and north sides of the fire, while other crews repaired firelines and other suppression impacts.

Today firefighters will continue improving firelines on the west and southwest flanks of the fire by mopping up hot spots near the fire’s established perimeter.

As the crews work to contain the remainder of the fire, Rocky Mountain Team Black will prepare to transfer command to a Type 3 organization on tomorrow, according to authorities.

Wheatland Rural Electric Association has recharged their power distribution line serving the area.

Power to residences outside the fire perimeter has been restored. Residences within the fire perimeter remain without power as the power company continues to inspect

lines.