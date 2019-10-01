First Lady Melania Trump to Visit Jackson Hole This Week

Jackson Hole is no stranger to celebrities, but this week they will prepare for someone on a whole different level.

According to initial reports in the Jackson Hole News & Guide, First Lady Melania Trump is planning a visit to Teton County this Thursday.

It will be the First Lady’s first visit to Jackson Hole since President Trump was elected, as reported by Oil City News.

News of the visit came via a statement from the White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, according to the newspaper.

“The First Lady’s visit to Wyoming is intended to encourage children to spend more time outdoors,” Grisham is quoted saying in the article, “and help build an important life-long relationship between our youth and America’s extraordinary national parks and lands.”

The trip is part of the First Lady’s “Be Best” campaign which encourages “wellbeing.”