First Lady Visits Rock Springs In Support of Wyoming Hunger Initiative

ROCK SPRINGS — First Lady Jennie Gordon visited the Rock Springs branch of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County as part of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative on January 9.

First Lady Gordon met with staff and volunteers, toured the facility and talked with Executive Director Kathy Siler to learn more about the assistance programs offered in the community.

The Food Bank of Sweetwater County works to provide the resources necessary to feed the hungry throughout the county thanks to the work of a dedicated staff and many volunteers. In December 2019, 61 individuals logged 234 volunteer hours at Sweetwater County food banks. In that month, the food bank received over 43,000 pounds of food for distribution and served more than 500 families who deal with food insecurity.

Food ready for distribution at the Rock Springs Food Bank.

Support for Sweetwater County food banks comes from all around the community. Donations come from sources such as the USDA and local businesses. The United Way of Southwest Wyoming is a major partner in supporting operational expenses and the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County donate the buildings and utility expenses.

71,000 Wyoming residents, including 23,500 children, struggle with food insecurity each year. That’s a problem First Lady Gordon believes can be solved, which is exactly what the Wyoming Hunger Initiative aims to do.

