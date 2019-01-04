Flack Friday: History Repeats Itself, NFL Coaching Jobs and Let Cowboy Joe Be Cowboy Joe

What better way to start your first Friday of 2019 than with Flack Friday? I agree, there really is not a better way.

History Repeats Itself

The Pittsburgh Steelers have by far been stapled as the most dramatic and theatrical locker room of the 2018 NFL season — possibly in NFL history.

Pittsburgh started off the season without star running back Le’Veon Bell and ended the season without star wideout Antonio Brown. With the situation escalating, it appears to be another loss for the Steelers organization.

I’m no football genius, but I’d have to say that there’s very little chance that the Steelers retain Brown. This feels like another Bell situation.

Whatever the reason be for Brown’s actions and choices, we can all pull something away from this story: maintaining relationships is essential to unity.

Perhaps this is the biggest fault of the Steelers organization. Maintaining and building relationships are key to human interaction — especially positive interaction. Brown was reported to feel like Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger were too closely knit. To me it sounds like a relationship issue, not a football issue for Brown and the Steelers. It doesn’t take an insider to see that Tomlin and the Rooney family appear to be firm in their ways.

Pittsburgh has been pro-coach for years. With that said, Tomlin has faced a lot of criticism and heat throughout the years. I don’t blame fans and players. The scapegoat always seems to be someone other than Tomlin himself.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned when it comes to relationships it is that you have to be neutral. You can’t favor one side. Doing so determines the outcome and result of the relationship. This rings true with what happened with Bell and soon to be Brown.

Keep in mind that relationships go both ways. Learn to maintain and build your relationships instead of putting up walls and forming alliances. It could make all the difference in the world, even making the playoffs.

Need a Job?

The only thing more interesting than the playoffs being finalized this last weekend was the slew of head coaching jobs that opened up in the NFL. A quarter of the league is without a head coach.

Cleveland is obviously the best job available. The Browns have a young, skilled Baker Mayfield, a talented young defense and the future of the AFC North up in the air with teams like the Steelers and Bengals falling apart. The future looks bright for the Browns and whoever gets this coaching position.

The Denver Broncos have also been named one of the best jobs out there, but I would disagree. Firstly, Case Keenum does not look like a quarterback I would want to rely on. Secondly, I would not want to face the Chargers and Kansas City twice a year. Thirdly, John Elway hasn’t had a positive history in helping his coaches much with personnel decisions. Denver’s job is a bit overrated if you ask me.

Let Cowboy Joe Be Cowboy Joe

I doubt you’ll find many who would side with PETA’s petition to end live mascots in college sports. If you read the story about PETA wanting to do so, you probably feel the same way I do.

The tradition of Cowboy Joe began in 1950 and has continued through present day. Besides watching the adorable pony run across the field, there is much more than just a 15 second run involved. This is tradition.

College sports are known for traditions, that’s the aspect that makes the sport unique and different. Traditions give schools and sports identity. Could you imagine college sports without the Ohio Script, Ralphie’s Run or Howard’s Rock? It definitely takes away the meaning and history of a school.

Traditions play an important part of making history. Let Cowboy Joe be Cowboy Joe.

Brayden a sports and community reporter for SweetwaterNOW. His column, Flack Friday, will be posted every Friday. You can submit comments, questions or ideas regarding the column to brayden@sweetwaternow.com.