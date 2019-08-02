Flack Friday: My Questions Heading Into UW’s Media Day

Fall camp for the Wyoming Cowboys football team begins today. Along with fall camp, the 2019 UW Fall Sports Media Day arrives. As you’re reading this, Sam and I are on our way to Laramie to catch up with players and coaches after a long offseason. We are eager to share with you the information we obtain such as what the Cowboys have worked on during the offseason and some of the big headlines going into the new season.

With that said, here are a few questions I’m curious to ask our friends who wear brown and gold.

What Does Sean Chambers Have to Say?

Quarterback Sean Chambers was named the starting quarterback earlier this year after the final spring depth chart was released. Chambers beat out last year’s original starting quarterback, Tyler Vander Waal, for the starting job.

Chambers is coming off of an injury from last season after playing four games for the Pokes. He quickly proved that he could effectively run the ball as a quarterback and we hardly saw much passing from Chambers on his 25 pass attempts in 2018.

I’m curious how Chambers feels going into this season as the new face of the Cowboys offense that limped through last season and finished 6-6. What improvements has he made throughout the offseason? Does he feel comfortable in the pro-style offense the Cowboys run?

There’s no doubt that there has been a lot said about Chambers. But I want to hear from Chambers himself. This is going to really be the first opportunity to hear from him since the spring game.

What is Craig Bohl’s Evaluation Heading Into Year Six?

Craig Bohl is heading into his sixth year as head coach of the Cowboys football team. The last three seasons have been non-losing seasons for the Cowboys and includes two bowl game appearances in 2016 and 2017.

I’m most curious about Bohl’s thoughts heading into his sixth year with the Cowboys. What strides has he seen the program make? What does he want to continue to improve upon? Overall, what is his evaluation of the program as it is and where it is going?

Update on Former GRHS Star Quarterback Chance Hofer

The only player from Sweetwater County on the Wyoming Cowboys roster is former GRHS quarterback, Chance Hofer. Hofer redshirted during the 2018 season and returns as a redshirt freshmen.

Hofer switched his position to wide receiver after joining the Cowboys.

I’m looking forward to talking to Hofer and updating Sweetwater County on his journey this far as a college football player for Wyoming.

