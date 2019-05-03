Flack Friday: NBA Playoffs and Wyoming Football to Play Six Nationally Televised Games

If you’ve been watching the NBA playoffs, they have been nothing short of dramatic, breathtaking and revealing. Damian Lillard’s game-winning shot to send the Thunder home early in the first round, the Warriors ability to dominate a game and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s emergence are all examples of the playoffs being dramatic, breathtaking and revealing.

I don’t believe there has been a more dramatic playoff team other than the Portland Trailblazers. Lillard is reminding us all that he is one of the most dominating point guards in the league and he even might be making an argument as one of the greats. Portland definitely has a chance to reach the Western Conference Finals and in order to do so they will have had to knock out the Thunder and Nuggets. The way that the Trailblazers have started their journey has been nothing short of dramatic.

Golden State, who is expected by most to win the NBA Finals for the third time in a row, have once again solidified their legacy in NBA history. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry have led the Warriors in a dominating fashion and currently hold a 2-0 series over the Rockets. I’ve watched most of the Warriors games, and surprisingly it has been their defense that has taken me by surprise the most. I know I’m beating a dead horse, but appreciate the Warriors while this dynasty is around. It’s breathtaking.

The Milwaukee Bucks are my favorites in the Eastern Conference. I must admit that I do fear Toronto and Kawhi Leonard, but the mere fact that they have to go through Antetokounmpo is enough evidence for me to believe in the Bucks ability to make the NBA Finals this year. Antetokounmpo has shown us this season and in the playoffs that he is the future of the NBA. For me, he is the difference maker in the playoffs and that has been revealing for me as a basketball fan.

Pokes National TV Schedule

For Wyoming Cowboys football fans, yesterday’s announcement of nationally televised games brought much joy across the state. The Pokes have a great selection of games which will feature six nationally televised games this upcoming season, three of which will be at home.

Wyoming will begin the season with all eyes watching as they take on the Missouri Tigers which will air on CBS Sports on August 31. The Cowboys played Missouri last year and lost 40-13. This year, the home opener will be at home against the Tigers with a chance for revenge.

The headline for home games that will be televised nationally will be the annual Border War game against Colorado State University. Wyoming has beaten the Rams the last three matchups. The longest win streak for the Cowboys is 10 games. A memorable game will be played in front of a national audience with a fourth straight Border War victory on the line.

UNLV will be the only other team to play on national television at War Memorial Stadium. The last time that Wyoming battled UNLV was in 2016. The 69-66 score came as a result of three overtime thriller. Another opportunity to bounce back against a tough loss will take place on September 28.

The remaining three games on national television will be played on the road.

While the games have yet to be played, Wyoming will host plenty of entertaining matchups this season that are sure to produce some fantastic football in front of a national audience. Go Pokes!

Brayden is a sports and community reporter for SweetwaterNOW. His column, Flack Friday, will be posted every Friday. You can submit comments, questions or ideas regarding the column to brayden@sweetwaternow.com.