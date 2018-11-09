Flack Friday: Running for a Purpose, The AAF and Dez’s New Look

There’s so much that’s happened in the sports world this week. Let’s get to the meat and potatoes.

Running for a Purpose

Local Rock Springs athlete, Matt Hanson, set off for Atlanta, Georgia earlier this week. Hansen will be competing in the World’s Toughest Mudder race on Saturday.

The race is 24 hours long and the winner of the race is determined by who can run the most five-mile laps within the 24 hour time limit.

Hansen has finished in the top five in previous years. If that’s not impressive enough, the race has 2,000 runners who participate. For those who are bad at math like me, Hansen is beating 1,995 other people. Hansen also holds the second most miles ran in the history of the race with 460 total miles in five races.

This year Hansen goes into the race looking to break into the top three with a total of 100 miles ran in less than 24 hours. However, he isn’t running for personal desires such as winning, but for a friend who is currently going through chemotherapy. He hopes to symbolically push himself through the race just as his friend does every day.

We’ll be cheering for you from home, Matt.

New Pro Football League

In February 2019, The Alliance of American Football (AAF), a new professional football league, will make it’s debut. The 10-week season will feature games that will be broadcasted on CBS every weekend with the championship game taking place in Las Vegas in April.

Eight teams make up the league which includes the Salt Lake City Stallions. The goal of the AAF is to give players a second chance at the NFL. You could compare this league to the G-League for the NBA. The AAF won’t compete with the NFL, but rather serve as the NFL’s development league.

I believe that the AAF can be a successful league. Players with NFL experience such as Matt Asiata and Trent Richardson will play in the upcoming inaugural season. Former NFL quarterback, Michael Vick, will serve as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Legends. The Alliance has done something that leagues of the past have failed to do: successful marketing.

Leagues of the past such as the XFL, which is set to start up again, failed to produce a quality product. The CFL (Canadian Football League) and AFL (Arena Football League) haven’t been effective in marketing their respective brands either. The AAF has put a lot of effort into planning and creating the league to set a stable foundation for success.

The Alliance has a great chance to succeed by bringing in players and coaches with NFL experience and also allowing younger players who didn’t get drafted to strap on the helmet. An extra year or two of experience can provide a more developed and well-rounded player after coming out of college. We’ve seen great players come out of minor league baseball and the NBA’s G-League. Why not the AAF too?

Dez and the Saints

Just when you thought the headlines were clear of Dez Bryant, the guy finally finds a team. The wideout signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints to finish out the rest of the 2018 season.

I’m a fan of the Saints bringing in Bryant simply because I believe Drew Brees and Sean Payton can help him be who we all expect him to be. It’s an upgrade from Jason Garrett and Dak Prescott who Jerry Jones still believe are the future of “America’s” team.

The Saints convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams last week proved to everyone that they are the team to beat. My only concern for New Orleans is the secondary. They have to play better in the second half of the season. Bringing in Bryant only makes the Saints better, but there is still room for improvement.

College Champs Already Determined

I watch college sports occasionally. I’ll typically watch the hyped up games and big matchups. All I needed to see was last week’s football game between LSU and Alabama to know who would come away with the National Championship this year. Clearly nobody is going to beat Alabama. Roll Tide.

As for college basketball, all I needed to witness was the Duke’s slaughtering of Kentucky which took place earlier this week. I think it was obvious to everyone that although college basketball is typically unpredictable, nobody is beating Duke. If you haven’t watched Duke’s Zion Williamson play, go watch him.

Brayden is the sports reporter for SweetwaterNOW. His column, Flack Friday, will be posted every Friday. You can submit comments, questions or ideas regarding the column to brayden@sweetwaternow.com.