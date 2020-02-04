Four Figure Skaters Qualify For State Games of America

Four local figure skaters competed in the Casper Invitational/Cowboy State Games Figure Skating Competition hosted by the Casper Figure Skating Club on Saturday, February 1 in Casper.

Sixty-five competitors from four different states participated in the United States Figure Skating (USFS) event. Coach Robyn Weller, Molly Nettik, Josie Harmon and Ava Nettik represented the White Mountain Skating Academy in seven different events, qualifying for the State Games of America in all events.

Weller was awarded a bronze medal in the free skate event at the USFS Adult Silver level.

Molly Nettik skated at the USFS Pre-Preliminary level and was awarded a gold medal in the free skate event and a bronze medal in the Showcase – Dramatic Entertainment category.

Harmon skated at the USFS Excel Beginner level and was awarded a gold medal in the free skate event.

Ava Nettik competed at the Compete USA Free Skate 1 level and was awarded a gold medal in the free skate 1 event.

Harmon and Ava Nettik also competed a Showcase Duet in the pre-free skate to preliminary level. The duet was awarded a silver medal.

Molly Nettik also participated in the testing session on Friday, January 31, and passed the moves in the field and free skate tests for the USFS pre-preliminary level.