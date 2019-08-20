Free Foreclosure Counseling in Wyoming

Many people don’t know what to do if they are having difficulty making their mortgage payments.

In what can be a tough and overwhelming situation, Wyoming Housing Network (WHN) can help.

The foreclosure counselors at WHN are often able to help clients facing foreclosure stay in their home.

Wyoming Housing Network’s foreclosure counselor, Beth Skidmore, will be in Evanston on August 28, 2019 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Uinta County Library and in Rock Springs on August 29, 2019 from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at the Rock Springs Library to meet with anyone interested in foreclosure prevention services.

No appointment necessary. You can also reach her by calling (307) 233-8511.

WHN collaborates with the State of Wyoming Attorney General’s office to provide homeowners confronting foreclosure with a HUD-certified resource.

With counselors who have over 15 years of combined experience, Wyoming Housing Network can offer support at any stage:

Haven’t missed a payment yet but are concerned you may fall behind? WHN can help. Their foreclosure counselor can aid you in short term and long term budget planning, communicate with your lender, and make a plan with you.

Are you facing foreclosure because of an inability to make payments? WHN can help. Their foreclosure counselor can assess your options with you, communicate with your lender on your behalf, explore the best solution available, and create a budget to help you reach your goals.

Have you reached a situation that has not allowed you to stay in your home? WHN can help. Their foreclosure counselor can assist you in creating an action plan for rebuilding credit, debt repayment strategies, and budgeting that are critical for rebuilding your financial health.

“I’D LIKE TO SINCERELY THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR HELP AND EMOTIONAL SUPPORT THE LAST YEAR AND A HALF. YOU MADE A HORRIBLE SITUATION MUCH EASIER TO DEAL WITH, AND I WILL BE FOREVER GRATEFUL TO YOU AND WYOMING HOUSINg NETWORK. YOU GUYS DO GREAT WORK!”

Homeowners who work with a HUD approved foreclosure counselor, such as WHN, lower their odds of foreclosure by 30% and are 283% more likely to receive a loan modification. There is no charge for the foreclosure counseling services offered at WHN.

If a company is offering foreclosure assistance for a fee or asks you to send your payment to them (rather than to your lender), that is a scam. Unfortunately, there are many of these types of cons out there, foreclosure scams being one of the worst at a most vulnerable time.

WHN will work on your behalf with your lender to get you the best option available. They also have numerous resources to help you, not only with foreclosure counseling, but with other needs that also arise during this process.

Over the years, they have worked with many clients who are grateful they reached out:

“You have no idea how much all of your help and going the extra mile for us means to me!” “I honestly don’t know if I would have been able to pull it off at the end without you! Actually, I know I wouldn’t have!”

If you, or someone you know, is in need of foreclosure counseling, please reach out to Wyoming Housing Network today.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.