Game and Fish Seeks Public Comment on Whiskey Mountain Big Horn Sheep Management

PINEDALE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, along with several partners, has embarked on a public engagement process to explore management concerns, issues, and opportunities for the Whiskey Mountain Bighorn Sheep herd. The Whiskey Mountain herd includes hunt areas 8, 9 and 10, with Hunt Area 8 on the west (or Pinedale) side of the Wind River Range.

A draft “Whiskey Mountain Bighorn Sheep Plan” has been completed and can be viewed on the Game and Fish website at:

https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Regional-Offices/Lander-Region/Whiskey-Mountain-Bighorn-Sheep

This draft plan is the culmination of public input received through a series of public workshops and a “Bighorn Sheep Summit” held in Dubois and a public meeting held in Pinedale this past February.

This Whiskey Mountain bighorn sheep herd was once the biggest in Wyoming, but has experienced steady declines. More specifically, the Whiskey Mountain herd has struggled to recover from a catastrophic all-age die-off caused by pneumonia in 1991, causing an estimated 30% decline in the number of sheep.

The herd continues to stay below the desired population size, primarily because lamb survival is very low, likely due to the persistence of lamb pneumonia. At one time, there were an estimated 2,000 sheep in this population; today there are about 500.

The Game and Fish Department is inviting anyone interested to join them for an additional public meeting in Pinedale to be held at 6:00pm on Thursday, June 6, at the Pinedale Game and Fish office. The purpose of the meeting is to provide an overview of the draft Whiskey Mountain Bighorn Sheep Plan and explore any additional management concerns, issues, and/or opportunities with the public.