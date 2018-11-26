Game and Fish wildlife habitat management areas beginning to close for winter

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department began closing wildlife habitat management areas last week and will continue through the middle of December.

“Seasonal closures are essential for minimizing stress-causing disturbances to wintering deer, elk, bighorn sheep and other wildlife,” said Ray Bredehoft, habitat and access branch chief for Game and Fish. “Closures also reduce the human and recreational impacts to the forage, which supports the wintering wildlife.”

The closures are for any human presence unless otherwise noted.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In southwest Wyoming, the following areas along with their opening and closing dates appear below.

Inberg/Roy (East Fork), Dubois – Dec. 16 through May 15 closed to human presence. Opens to human presence May 16 at 8 a.m.

– Dec. 16 through May 15 closed to human presence. Opens to human presence May 16 at 8 a.m. Spence & Moriarity, Dubois – Dec. 16 through May 15 East Fork County Road and that portion east of the road is open year round. Rest of the WMA is closed to human presence. Rest of WMA opens May 16 at 8 a.m.

– Dec. 16 through May 15 East Fork County Road and that portion east of the road is open year round. Rest of the WMA is closed to human presence. Rest of WMA opens May 16 at 8 a.m. Whiskey Basin, Dubois – Dec. 1 through May 15 closed to vehicles only – Open to foot/horse traffic. Opens to vehicles May 16 at 8 a.m.

– Dec. 1 through May 15 closed to vehicles only – Open to foot/horse traffic. Opens to vehicles May 16 at 8 a.m. Half Moon, Pinedale – Nov. 21 through April 30 closed to human presence.

– Nov. 21 through April 30 closed to human presence. Soda Lake, Pinedale – Dec. 1 through April 30 closed to human presence.

– Dec. 1 through April 30 closed to human presence. Fall Creek, Pinedale – Nov. 21 through April 30 closed to human presence.

– Nov. 21 through April 30 closed to human presence. Luke Lynch, Pinedale – Dec. 1 through April 30 closed to human presence.

Many of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Wildlife Habitat Management Areas (WHMA) are closing to provide protections for wildlife on their winter ranges. The majority of WHMAs close or have restrictions for the winter annually.