Game Preview: Stingy Tigers’ Defense Faces Explosive Bolts’ Offense

GILLETTE — Last week’s win over the Campbell County Camels evened the Tigers’ record to 3-3 on the season. Rock Springs will once again make the long trek back to Gillette this Friday to square off with the Thunder Basin Bolts.

The two teams have only played once, resulting in a 42-25 victory for the Bolts.

Rock Springs High School

Game Notes

Week five claimed all undefeated records as Thunder Basin’s loss to the Natrona Mustangs shook up the standings once again. The Bolts are now ranked third in 4A with a 5-1 record.

The Bolts’ offense has lived up to the team’s name as it has been nothing but electrifying. Thunder Basin leads 4A with 1,622 yards through the air and average 438 yards of total offense per game.

Defense has consistently been a strong point for the Rock Springs Tigers this season. Heading into week six, the Tigers sit atop the list as the number one pass defense, only allowing 78 yards per game. Rock Springs has also only given up eight total touchdowns, second best in the state.

Thunder Basin runs a spread offense which aims to spread the defense along the line of scrimmage. The Bolts favor throwing deep and run a lot of vertical routes down the field. When Thunder Basin does run the ball they stick to outside runs off the tackle, sweeps and pitches.

The Tigers will have to focus on something defensive coordinator Casey Walker has preached all year — staying disciplined. As a result of being disciplined, the Tigers have recorded 10 turnovers and provided the offense chances to capitalize which has been the case in previous weeks.

One key to the game is the need for Rock Springs to put pressure on quarterback Mason Hamilton. Hamilton has thrown 20 touchdowns and only three interceptions this season. Most teams have not been able to get to Hamilton due to a solid offensive line. Disrupting timing and rushing the quarterback could make the difference for Rock Springs.

Game Info

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 pm in Gillette, Wyoming at Thunder Basin Stadium. Weather for the game is forecasted mostly cloudy with a high of 45 and a low of 31.