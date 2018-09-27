Game Preview: Tigers Seek to Bounce Back Against Camels

GILLETTE — Last week’s surprising loss to the Cheyenne South Bison gave the Rock Springs Tigers a taste of humble pie.

With the 14-6 loss behind them, the Tigers will take the long bus ride to the northeast corner of the state to face off against the 0-5 Campbell County Camels.

Since the formation of the Thunder Basin Bolts in 2017, the Camels have not been as fortunate in regards to winning football games compared to times before. In fact, the Camels still seek their first victory since the split last year.

Rock Springs has a chance to change a 16-year losing streak. The Tigers have not won a football game at Camel Stadium since 2001, when the Tigers went on to win the state championship that year.

Game Notes

Campbell County averages less than a 90 yards of offense and has only scored two touchdowns in five games. The struggling Camels sit at the bottom of passing, rushing and overall offensive rankings in 4A football.

In addition to the offensive woes, the Camels have committed 14 turnovers on the season. For a Rock Springs team which has converted turnovers into points in the last two games, the Camels can’t afford to hand over the ball.

Rock Springs claims one of the top three defenses in the state and has consistently kept that ranking throughout most of the season. Campbell County will have their hands full. Often times it has been the Tiger defense that has made the difference in the win column.

Offensively the Tigers have been able to run the ball consistently each game. Favor Okere, Coleman Welsh, Brendan Jassman and Landon Toth have all had highlights this season. It has kept opposing teams curious week to week as who will be in the backfield for the Tigers. This week the Camels can expect a mix for the Rock Springs backfield.

While this game may appear to be decided on paper, Rock Springs will have to secure the win in order to keep playoff hopes alive. The Tigers saved three of the top four teams in 4A for the end of the schedule. The weight of this game against Campbell County is significant in the aspect of confidence as the schedule only gets tougher.

Game Info

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7:00 pm in Gillette, Wyoming at Camel Stadium. The weather is forecasted to be cloudy with a high of 44 and a low of 33.