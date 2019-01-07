Get Fit with Western’s Wellness Challenge

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College’s Exercise Science Program will host the annual Wellness Challenge from January 31 through April 27, 2019.

The Wellness Challenge is a twelve week fitness program designed to help community members achieve their fitness goals – hopefully for life.



Pre and Post Testing Measure Improvements

Pre and post testing will be performed to measure participant improvements, and Western’s Exercise Science Students will assist in setting realistic exercise goals – everything is confidential.

The community will have the opportunity to participate in free fitness classes as well as the option of the machine weight room and cardio room, free of charge, from February 5 through April 18 every Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Pretesting will take place in the Wellness Center Activity Room 1662:

Thursday, January 31st from 5-7 pm

Friday, February 1 from 5-7 pm

Saturday, February 2 from 10 am-1 pm

Post testing will take place in the Wellness Center Activity Room 1662:

Thursday, April 25 from 5-7 pm

Friday, April 26 from 5-7 pm

Saturday, April 27 from 10 am-1 pm

Fitness Classes for Kids Once a Month

There will be fitness classes for kids once a month. Anyone over the age of six can participate in the classes so long as they are with their parent or guardian.

Only children ages 14 and up will be allowed to use the equipment within the Wellness Center, and only with parental/guardian supervision. The registration fee is $5 for individuals, and $15 for teams of more than three.

Winners will receive prizes donated by businesses and community members. For those interested in donating please contact the Wellness Challenge at wellnesschallenge@westernwyoming.edu.

“The Wellness Challenge is a great way to begin or restart healthy habits toward a healthier lifestyle. The optional workout nights can provide the opportunity to build activity as a consistent part of your week as well as learn fun ways to be active,” said Kristine Clark, Professor of Exercise Science at Western.



Participants Must Have a Physician’s Release

Participants are asked to come prepared with a physician’s release for physical activity should they have any cardio, pulmonary, metabolic, or joint issues. Pretesting cannot begin until this is provided.

Those people who have entered the Wellness Challenge before February 2nd will receive an extra ticket to place in the drawing for Western’s Homecoming drawing on February 2nd.



For More Information

For more information on Homecoming, please contact Audrey Harton at aharton@westernwyoming.edu. For more information or questions, contact the Wellness Challenge at wellnesschallenge@westernwyoming.edu.