Get Involved & Get in Shape at Pinedale’s 15th Annual Half Marathon & 10K

On Saturday, September 22 Pinedale will host its 15th Annual Half Marathon & 10K.

The event will also include a FREE community BBQ, Family 1-Mile Fun Run, Guest Speakers and more!

*Early Registration Closes September 1st

Registration

Early registration closes September 1st. Early Registration is $35, $50 after September 1st.

✅ Check-In

Join Registered Dietician Hannah Tripp on Friday, September 21 during check-in for her guest speech on “Eating for Performance” and a mini Health Fair.

what it takes to stay well fueled and hydrated.

what it takes to stay well fueled and hydrated. Learn the truth versus the myths about some of today’s trending diets.

🏃 10K & Half Marathon

1/2 marathon runners & walkers will start in town and head towards Fremont Lake in an out-and-back race. 10k racers will start near Fremont Lake and run or walk into town. 10k racers will board buses at Rendezvous Pointe and will be taken up to the starting line to begin the race. The 1 mile fun run/walk will take place in town starting at Rendezvous Pointe.

👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 There will also be a FREE 1-Mile Family Fun Run!!

*If you are from out of town & planning on participating, please be ready for a high-altitude event. This 1/2 Marathon starts at an elevation of 7,175 feet above sea level and overall gains about 300 feet throughout the course of this event.

**Child Care will be available during the events at the Pinedale Aquatic Center.

🍔 Post Run BBQ

Wind down after the race with a FREE post-run meal served by the local Lion’s Club.

The Pinedale 1/2 Marathon & 10K is brought to you by great sponsors like:

