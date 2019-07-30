Get Rad in Pinedale This Weekend: New York’s The Rad Trads, Philly’s Samantha Rise Play Pinedale’s Soundcheck Series

Pinedale’s 12th Annual Soundcheck Summer Music Series continues Saturday, August 3rd.

The New York City 5-piece The Rad Trads bring their high-energy, horn-infused rock ‘n roll to the Legion Park stage.

Philadelphia’s Samantha Rise Band will open the show.

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY. Music starts a 5pm and all shows are FREE to the public so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites!

The gentlemen comprising the Brooklyn-based five-piece The Rad Trads distinguish themselves in ways few bands can. Already drawing lines around the block at home, the globe-trotting group’s singular take on rock n’ roll mixes punk rock energy, horn drenched soul, and jazz precision, all with a lighthearted but sincere delivery.

It’s a sound and show that is gaining steam world over as The Rad Trads continue to tour in support of On Tap, out now from Hornblow Recordings. Challenging but humorous, at times The Rad Trads bring to mind Springsteen and his “Big Man” Clarence Clemons, Dylan’s Blood On The Tracks-era vocal style, and Wilco’s epic guitar breakdowns. All of this sonic goodness is only upstaged by the fact that the guys in The Rad Trads manage to exist as five distinct songwriters and singers in a band that still sounds powerfully egoless, familial, and cohesive.

From Wyoming to Philadelphia, vocalist Samantha Rise Roberson tastefully weaves together jazz, folk and contemporary styles crafting a unique fabric in her original music, described in her own words as “High-Country Soul.”

Rise’s incomparable gift for storytelling reveals itself in her original arrangements and compositions. Rise will be performing with her full 5-piece band.

The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from the Town of Pinedale, The Sublette County Recreation Board, The Pinedale Travel & Tourism Commission, The Wyoming Arts Council and The Wyoming Cultural Trust.

For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.