Get Ready for a Spooky-Good Time at the Sweetwater Spooktacular Event

SweetwaterNOW has partnered up with our neighbors in Downtown Rock Springs to add a little extra fun to this year’s Halloween festivities on Saturday, October 26th.

While you’re out collecting candy be sure to bring the kiddos over for snacks, games and fun!

☕️ Warm up that day with a drink or treat from the Frigid Frog Shaved Ice truck.

Join us for:

🎃 Carnival Games l 🎃 Prizes l 🎃 Candy l 🎃 Warm Drinks l 🎃 Halloween Treats

Let’s get out, celebrate our bit of fall together and make the Spooktacular a great community event for years to come!

WHEN

Saturday, October 26
11AM-2PM

WHERE

538 Pilot Butte Ave.
Parking-Lot

👋 See you there!

Wanna help out? Have an idea? Get in touch!

Anything you’d like to contribute (carnival games, hay bales, etc.) is greatly appreciated.

Email: lindsay@sweetwaternow.com
Call: (307) 922-0700 ext. 706

Participating Neighbors:

