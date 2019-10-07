Get Ready for a Spooky-Good Time at the Sweetwater Spooktacular Event

SweetwaterNOW has partnered up with our neighbors in Downtown Rock Springs to add a little extra fun to this year’s Halloween festivities on Saturday, October 26th.
While you’re out collecting candy be sure to bring the kiddos over for snacks, games and fun!
☕️ Warm up that day with a drink or treat from the Frigid Frog Shaved Ice truck.
Join us for:
🎃 Carnival Games l 🎃 Prizes l 🎃 Candy l 🎃 Warm Drinks l 🎃 Halloween Treats
Let’s get out, celebrate our bit of fall together and make the Spooktacular a great community event for years to come!
WHEN
Saturday, October 26
11AM-2PM
WHERE
538 Pilot Butte Ave.
Parking-Lot
👋 See you there!
Wanna help out? Have an idea? Get in touch!
Anything you’d like to contribute (carnival games, hay bales, etc.) is greatly appreciated.
Email: lindsay@sweetwaternow.com
Call: (307) 922-0700 ext. 706
Participating Neighbors: