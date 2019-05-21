Get Ready for The 32nd Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo

The 32nd Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo is coming up June 7th & 8th in Green River.
Come out and watch all of the traditional events along with some not so traditional events including the Ranch Bronc Riding, Mini Broncs and the ever popular calf scramble.
This year’s total added purse is a whopping $10,500!
When
June 7th & 8th, 2019
Where
225 E. Teton Blvd. in Green River
Gates Open at 6 PM – Performances Start at 7 PM
See what’s in store! 👇
Thank you to our great sponsors:
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
The Radio Network
Hilcorp Energy Company
Wyo Radio
Trona Valley FCU
Simplot
Rocky Mountain Power (Pacific Corp.)
Tata Chemicals
Mountainaire Animal Clinic
Boot Barn
Fairmont Supply
Brought to you by the Overland Stampede Committee and the Green River Parks & Recreation Department.
