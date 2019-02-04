Get Ready for the 4th Annual Pinedale Winter Carnival February 15-18

Main Street Pinedale is gearing up for the 4th Annual Pinedale Winter Carnival with a full schedule of events planned for President’s Day Weekend – February 15th-18th.
The 3-day event will include food & beverage vendors, outdoor games and live music.
You don’t want to miss this!
The Pinedale Winter Carnival is Main Street Pinedale’s big fundraiser for the year and is a way to encourage people to get outside in the middle of February to have some fun with their friends and family and to help give downtown businesses a little economic boost. Main Street Pinedale is a non-profit organization that works with numerous community members and partners to help pull off this event and we strive each year to make it better than the last!
Events Schedule
Friday, February 15th
- Adult Co-ed Hockey Tournament, Evening Games – Times TBD l Sublette County Ice Arena
Saturday, February 16th
- 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM: Pancake Breakfast l St. Andrew’s in the Pines Episcopal Church (by donation)
- 10:00 AM – 11:00 Am: Cardboard Classic Registration l Burzlander Park Sledding Hill Parking Lot *note location change* (at bottom of the town sledding hill on the way to the medical clinic) l Food & Beverage Vendors at Event
- 12:00 PM – Until Finished: Cardboard Classic Races l Burzlander Park Sledding Hill *note location change* l Food & Beverage Vendors at Event
- Adult Co-ed Hockey Tournament Continues, AM & PM Games – Times TBD l Sublette County Ice Arena
- 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Skijoring Registration l Wind River Brewing Company l 2-Day Event
- 8:00 PM – Close: Winter Carnival Snow-Ball with Live Music Featuring Timmy the Teeth & Crowing of Snow King & Queen l Wind River Brewing Company
Sunday, February 17th
- 10:00 AM – Until Finished: Skijoring l Bloomfield Lot Behind the WYDOT Building off of Garrison Drive l Food & Beverage Vendors at Event
- Adult Co-ed Hockey Tournament Continues, AM Games – Times TBD l Sublette County Ice Arena
- Tentatively Start Between 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Kids Sno-Cross Race Hosted by the Snow Explorers & Altitude Off Road l Bloomfield Lot behind WYDOT Building l Food & Beverage Vendors at Event
- 6:00 PM – Until Finished: Yukon Cornhole Tournament l The World Famous Corral Bar, Registration Onsite l (Entry Fee $5/Player)
Monday, February 18th
- 10:00 AM – Until Finished: Skijoring @ Bloomfield Lot behind the WYDOT Building off of Garrison Drive l Food & Beverage Vendors at Event
We’d like to thank all of our amazing sponsors, co-hosts, partners, and supporters for all your contributions to help make this event possible again this year!
Andeavor, Wind River Brewing Company, Pinedale Travel & Tourism, Rocky Mountain Yeti, Jonah Energy, Rocky Mountain Bank, R & R Energy Services, Rocky Mountain Power Sports, The Great Outdoor Shop, Performance Tech, Enviremedial Services, Inc., Sublette Insurance, Nalco Champion, High Mountain Real Estate, High Country Home Mortgage, Harber Construction, Jorgensen, Altitude Drug, Bank of Sublette County, Geared UP, Pinedale Animal Clinic, 1st Bank, NAPA, Northern Title, Green River Valley Program Jackson Hole Land Trust, First American Title, Bucky’s Outdoors, M&M Transfer, Arnie Brokling Photography, D. Swain Design, Blushing Crow Photography, The Log Cabin Motel, and Gannett Peak Lodge
Pinedale Snow Explorer’s and Altitude Offroad, Wind River Brewing Company, John Harber & the Bloomfield Subdivision, St. Andrew’s in the Pines Episcopal Church, the World Famous Corral Bar, Sublette County Recreation Board, Pinedale Lions Club, Black Mountain Rental, Sublette County Emergency Management, Tip Top Search and Rescue, Sublette County EMS, Jim Nelson, Dave Stephens Auctions, Mike Looney, John & Kelli Hyde, Tim Ruland, Skijor USA, The Town of Pinedale and Staff, Sublette County Ski & Snowboard Association, Lat Straley, Brent Dean, DVM with the Animal Clinic of Pinedale, Lisa Jones, DVM with Riverside Vet,Bousman CPA, Adams Concrete, Inc., Summit Precast – and anyone else that we may have missed, know that we sincerely appreciate it!
