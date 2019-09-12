Get Your Tickets to Special Olympics Wyoming’s Comedy Night: Featuring Comedy Star Dusty Slay!

This year’s Comedy Night to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming will feature Comedy Superstar Dusty Slay.

Dusty has appeared on The Tonight Show w/ Jimmy Fallon as well as Jimmy Kimmel Live! and his albums, Son of a Ditch and Makin’ that Fudge are played regularly on Sirius and Pandora.

The event will feature appetizers, a silent auction, cash bar and lots of laughs!

When Saturday, October 26, 2019

Doors open at 6 PM Where The Broadway Theater

618 Broadway St. GET TICKETS LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE!!

Fresh off a dynamic appearance at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, comedian Dusty Slay most recently sold a sitcom pitch to ABC. The pilot, inspired by Slay’s childhood growing up the youngest of 3 in a Louisiana trailer park, is being written by Santa Clarita Diet writer/EP Chadd Gindin.

The Special Olympics Comedy Night is sure to be a performance you don’t want to miss!

Sneak Preview

Contact

For more info, group rates, VIP tables (hurry, these go fast!) or sponsorship contact:

Logan Meeks (307) 362-6422

Rebecca Hanks (307) 362-6422

Special Olympics Wyoming Office (307) 235-3062

