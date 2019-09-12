Get Your Tickets to Special Olympics Wyoming’s Comedy Night: Featuring Comedy Star Dusty Slay!

This year’s Comedy Night to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming will feature Comedy Superstar Dusty Slay.
Dusty has appeared on The Tonight Show w/ Jimmy Fallon as well as Jimmy Kimmel Live! and his albums, Son of a Ditch and Makin’ that Fudge are played regularly on Sirius and Pandora.
The event will feature appetizers, a silent auction, cash bar and lots of laughs!
When
Saturday, October 26, 2019
Doors open at 6 PM
Where
The Broadway Theater
618 Broadway St.
Fresh off a dynamic appearance at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, comedian Dusty Slay most recently sold a sitcom pitch to ABC. The pilot, inspired by Slay’s childhood growing up the youngest of 3 in a Louisiana trailer park, is being written by Santa Clarita Diet writer/EP Chadd Gindin.
The Special Olympics Comedy Night is sure to be a performance you don’t want to miss!
Sneak Preview
Contact
For more info, group rates, VIP tables (hurry, these go fast!) or sponsorship contact:
Logan Meeks (307) 362-6422
Rebecca Hanks (307) 362-6422
Special Olympics Wyoming Office (307) 235-3062
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.