Activate an Apple or Samsung Watch and get another for half price.

(Offer valid through May 12. Terms and conditions apply, see store for details.)

Samsung Wireless Fast Charging pads are half price! Wirelessly charges your phone. Works with Samsung, iPhone and any wireless charging capable device.

Normally, $59.99 on sale now for $29.98

Samsung 8” Tab A tablets are $0 in store with new 2 year activation.

Plus get a $50 bill credit!