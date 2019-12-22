God Came For You

Part 4 of 4 – The Miracles of Christmas Series

The greatest miracle of all is that God came to earth to help you. Our infinite eternal Father actually took on finite human nature so that He could save us from chaos, sorrow, hate and all of the other difficult things of this world.

John 1:10-13 (NLT) He came into the very world He created, but the world didn’t recognize Him. 11 He came to His own people, and even they rejected Him. 12 But to all who believed Him and accepted Him, He gave the right to become children of God. 13 They are reborn—not with a physical birth resulting from human passion or plan, but a birth that comes from God.

We often celebrate Christmas as a very sweet story, but it’s actually a rescue story. Until the birth of Jesus, there was no way to escape this dark world. Through the birth of Jesus, God came to save each of us and left us with three gifts in the process.

Jesus Came To Bring You The Truth

In a world filled with “fake news” and warped social media, it can be hard to separate truth from fiction. We live in a world that believes it can define what is true. In such a confusing world, Jesus came to bring us TRUTH.

John 18:37-38 (NLT) Pilate said, “So you are a king?” Jesus responded, “You say I am a king. Actually, I was born and came into the world to testify to the truth. All who love the truth recognize that what I say is true.” 38 “ What is truth ?” Pilate asked.

What Truth did Jesus Bring When He Came to Earth?

Truth About Ourselves. Our sin impairs our relationships with others and with God. Many people believe that God is to blame for the things that go wrong in life, so Jesus also brought the. . .

Truth About God. There were and are many misconceptions about God. Jesus made visible the invisible God so that we could come to know Him. Jesus also brought the. . .

Truth About Life. It is easy to become confused about what is important in this life. Jesus came to bring clarity about what life is all about. He shows us God’s design for life and our true future hope.

Jesus Came To Bring You Salvation

This World Can Be a Terrible Place. So, what might God do when He comes to this earth? We might think that He would come to bring judgment on all the evil that we do. But that was not the case!

John 12:47 (NLT) I will not judge those who hear Me but don’t obey me, for I have come to save the world and not to judge it.

Remarkable! Jesus Came to Save the World, not to Destroy it. He came to save YOU, not to judge you. Humans are fallible and no amount of good deeds can pay the way into Heaven; a perfect life is the cost to enter and no human can pay that cost.

And Jesus Died on the Cross to Pay for your Sins. Jesus lived a perfect life and then died on the cross to pay for our sins. He gives us His perfection so that we may enter Heaven and live an eternal life with our Father.

Acts 4:12 (NLT) There is salvation in no one else! God has given no other name under heaven by which we must be saved.”

Jesus Came To Bring You Life

This isn’t Just for Later, it is for Now! When people think about Jesus, God, religion, and faith, they tend to file it all away under “things that matter after death”. But Jesus also makes a difference for us today and for every day.

John 10:10 (NLT) The thief’s purpose is to steal and kill and destroy. My purpose is to give them a rich and satisfying life.

Jesus has Come to Give you a Full, Rich and Satisfying Life today.

Not just in the future, not just after death, but TODAY. Jesus offers a fulfilling life beyond just “existing” in the day to day. We all have a hole inside that we desire to fill. The only one who will satisfy this need is God Himself.

The greatest miracle of all is that God came to earth to help you. Jesus offers you the forgiveness of sins, eternal life, and a rich and satisfying life today. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ and take up your own cross. This room is filled with people who have accepted this gift and are experiencing this exceptional kind of life.

