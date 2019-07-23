Gordon Thomas Grigg (June 3, 1932 – July 20, 2019)

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Gordon Thomas Grigg, 87 of Mountain View, Wyoming passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 20, 2019 in Rocky Mountain Care Lodge, Heber City, Utah.

Gordon was born on June 3, 1932 in Boise, Idaho to Nina Adaline Dyas and Anthon Wells Grigg. He grew up in Idaho, working on a potato farm. Gordon was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He served as a missionary in the North Central States, a service mission in Green River, Wyoming and a full time mission with his wife in Nauvoo, Illinois. He was also an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple for 5 years.

Gordon served in the US Army as a rifleman in Germany for 2 years. Gordon married his eternal sweetheart, the love of his life, Gloria Delores Fuhriman from Kuna, Idaho on December 29, 1954. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple and have been

married for 64 years.

Gordon and Gloria have seven children, all of whom they are extremely proud of. He had a gift of winning the hearts of all he met with his quick smile and witty sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his family! He loved camping, fishing, stamp collecting and writing poetry.

Gordon worked hard to provide for his family. He worked primarily in sales and he owned a furniture store in Boise, Idaho. Later he moved his family to Green River, Wyoming where he worked in the mines for a short time. He worked for Winco in the electrical wholesale business.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gloria, his 3 daughters, Debbie Batchelor of Ogden, Utah; Laurie Harmon of Mountain View, Wyoming; Bonnie Hamblin of Meridian, Idaho. His 4 sons, Thomas Grigg of Denver, Colorado; Daniel Grigg of Hines, Oregon; Gordon Grigg of Rancho Cucamonga, California; and Stephen Grigg of American Falls, Idaho. Gordon had 47 grandchildren and 64 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, JoAnn Lloyd, Margaret Bean, and four brothers Leland Grigg, Joe Grigg, Paul Grigg, and Tom Byers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, his son-in-law, David Batchelor, his brother, Ken Byers and two grandchildren, Jason Harmon and Amy Harmon.

A viewing will be held in Gordon’s honor at the Urie Stake Center located at 3815 Highway 414 in Urie Wyoming, 82937 on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Urie Stake Center on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow in the Fort Bridger Cemetery.

