Governor Mead Encourages Wyoming to Join in President George H.W. Bush “Day of Mourning” Tomorrow

CHEYENNE — Governor Matt Mead is encouraging Wyoming citizens to join with the rest of the nation in honoring former President George H.W. Bush with a “Day of Mourning” on Wednesday, December 5.

President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation designating December 5 as a National Day of Mourning. The proclamation calls “on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President George H.W. Bush.”

Federal offices across the country, including Wyoming will be closed on Wednesday. State offices remain open.

In a statement issued Saturday, Governor Mead noted, “President George H.W. Bush was an extraordinary patriot and public servant. His dedication to family and his absolute courtesy to all serve as a model for all Americans. Carol and I send our condolences to his family.”

Mead said the former President should be honored on December 5 – a day in which his memorial services will be held in the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

“I ask Wyoming citizens to take time during this day to honor a man who devoted himself to our country,” Governor Mead said.