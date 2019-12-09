GR Elementary School Creates Giving-Tree Program

Making sure all students receive a Christmas present or two this year is something Harrison Elementary School would like to make possible.

Employees at Harrison Elementary School in Green River wanted to make the holiday season a little better for families struggling financially.

According to Malinda Tollefson, a Sweetwater County School District No. 2 social worker, this giving-tree program is specific to the needs of the children and families attending Harrison Elementary. Currently, the tree has tags with requests from 12 families.

“We are hoping to add some Christmas magic for the 28 children in these families,” Tollefson said.

The employees had the families to ask for something the family needed and an item they wanted, Tollefson said. Some of the needed items being asked for include, clothing, shoes, coats, snow boots, snow pants, hats, and gloves. The wants vary a bit due to the difference of children’s ages, but most items include games, toys, dress-up items, hair accessories, and books.

“In addition to asking for needs and wants for the children, we also ask if the family is in need of any household item,” Tollefson said. “This year we’ve had several requests for blankets and family night activities.”

Tollefson said she knows how important it is for the children to have these items so money limits were not placed on the requests.

“We are so thankful there are giving trees throughout Sweetwater County to help families and children in need. What makes our tree different to us is it supports the children and families we work with everyday,” she said. “It is so important that students have what they need before they are ready and able to learn. We work throughout the year to try to make this possible.”

This program is also a way for the school to teach students about the importance of giving back.

“Harrison Elementary is dedicated to teaching the whole child,” she said. “We wanted a program, visible to our students, that modeled and encouraged giving back and helping others.”

If you would like to help by adopting a child or family, please stop by Harrison Elementary’s front office at 1825 Alabama St. All donations must be returned to the school by December 12, 2019. This will give the staff time to organize and deliver them before Christmas break.

If you would like more information on this topic, please call Tollefson at 307-872-1720, or email tollefm2@swcsd2.org.

