Green River City Council Agenda for August 6

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, August 6 at 7 pm.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: August 6, 2019 Council Meeting

Proclamations

2019 National Night Out Proclamation

Presentations

FY 2019 Air Service Enhancement Program Cooperative Agreement Update

Green River Arts Council

Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Resolutions

Consideration of a Resolution for the Carryover Projects for Fiscal Year 2020

Council Action Items



Consideration to Approve Amendment One to the FY 2019 Air Service Enhancement Program Cooperative Agreement

Consideration to Award the Bid for the Transfer Station Post-Fire M&E Repair Project

Consideration of an Engagement Contract with Karren, Hendrix, Stagg, Allen Company for the City’s Annual Audit

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.