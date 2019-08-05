Green River City Council Agenda for August 6

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, August 6 at 7 pm.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: August 6, 2019 Council Meeting

Proclamations

  • 2019 National Night Out Proclamation

Presentations

  • FY 2019 Air Service Enhancement Program Cooperative Agreement Update
  • Green River Arts Council
  • Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Resolutions

  • Consideration of a Resolution for the Carryover Projects for Fiscal Year 2020

Council Action Items

  • Consideration to Approve Amendment One to the FY 2019 Air Service Enhancement Program Cooperative Agreement
  • Consideration to Award the Bid for the Transfer Station Post-Fire M&E Repair Project
  • Consideration of an Engagement Contract with Karren, Hendrix, Stagg, Allen Company for the City’s Annual Audit

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.

