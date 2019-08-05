Green River City Council Agenda for August 6

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, August 6 at 7 pm.
The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Call to Order: August 6, 2019 Council Meeting
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Proclamations
- 2019 National Night Out Proclamation
Presentations
- FY 2019 Air Service Enhancement Program Cooperative Agreement Update
- Green River Arts Council
- Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Resolutions
- Consideration of a Resolution for the Carryover Projects for Fiscal Year 2020
Council Action Items
- Consideration to Approve Amendment One to the FY 2019 Air Service Enhancement Program Cooperative Agreement
- Consideration to Award the Bid for the Transfer Station Post-Fire M&E Repair Project
- Consideration of an Engagement Contract with Karren, Hendrix, Stagg, Allen Company for the City’s Annual Audit
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Executive Session- As needed
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.