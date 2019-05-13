Green River FFA Chapter Completes Fourth Year With Honors and Accolades

FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

May 8th marked the conclusion of the 2018- 2019 year for the Green River FFA Chapter. With the conclusion of the 2018-2019 school year came the conclusion of Green River FFA’s fourth year as a chapter.

This year has been the FFA’s most successful year yet. At the 2018-2019 Wyoming State Convention the Green River FFA received their first Two Star Chapter award for their exquisite growth as a chapter. At the Wyoming State Convention the Green River FFA chapter had 21 members who took part in the FFAs Career Development Events also known as CDEs.

This year the chapter had two brave and courageous members representing Green River in speaking Leadership Development Events. Tristen Drozd recited the FFA Creed and Kolbi Hester in prepared speaking.

Both Drozd and Hester had to qualify at districts and regionals before they even made it to the state convention. The agricultural mechanics team was the most successful this year scoring second out of 30 teams in the entire state for the team activity portion of their contest. The agricultural mechanics team consisted of Riese Allison, Jacob Chavez and Rex Wardell.

This year at the Wyoming State Convention the chapter had four member receive their State FFA Degrees. Less than ten percent of all Wyoming FFA members receive this honor for their growth in their Career Development Events and Supervised Agricultural Experiences which they do independently.

Jenae Neff, Justen Flores, Rex Wardell and Jacob Chavez were the first in the chapter’s history to receive this award and rightfully so as they have put in many hours into helping the chapter and working on their Supervised Agricultural Experiences. With the conclusion of the 2018-2019 school year the previous FFA officers retire from their positions and give them to the new group of officers for the 2019- 2020 year.

To every citizen of Green River your 2019-2020 FFA officers are Sentinel Delaney Gardea, Reporter Alexa Lauze, Treasurer Ridge Hester, Secretary Triston Drozd, Vice Presidents Kaycee Olsen & Shelby Simper, and President Kolbi Hester. With these extraordinary seven officers they will lead the chapter through the summer and into the next school year. They will help in the organization of the FFA county fair projects, Flaming Gorge Day parade float and anything and everything for the 2019- 2020 years.

