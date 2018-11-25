Green River Fisheries Biologists Complete Fall Netting

Green River Fisheries Biologist Troy Laughlin and crew completed trap netting on Jim Bridger Pond to evaluate the trout fishery. Laughlin says sport fish catch rates have slightly declined in recent years, but the majority of fish sampled appeared to be in good body condition and have exhibited good growth rates. “Anglers report having the greatest success catching rainbow trout, Snake River cutthroat trout, and tiger trout in the spring shortly after ice out. Burbot numbers remain high in the pond, but annual removal efforts in the fall will help to keep the Burbot population in check.

“Burbot netting in Fontenelle Reservoir occurs annually in late October to monitor population trends,” Laughlin said. “Relative abundance of burbot in the reservoir has begun to level off and we have seen slight declines in trammel net catch rates in recent years. The average size of burbot has remained relatively consistent over the past decade and burbot are exhibiting below average body condition in the reservoir.

These results are encouraging as angler interest and pressure has increased on Fontenelle Reservoir helping to remove more burbot. Every burbot removed is a savings in sport fish species such as rainbow trout and kokanee salmon.

The burbot bite is heating up on Fontenelle Reservoir and we encourage anglers to get out and harvest as many as possible.”

Here are some tips for catching burbot and also a few tips on cooking the fish, known to some as the “poor man’s lobster.”