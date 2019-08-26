Green River Man Arrested for Charges in a Domestic Violence Assault

GREEN RIVER– Green River Police Department officers responded to a report of a domestic violence assault Sunday night, which resulted in the arrest of Green River resident, Bradley Setzer, 39.

Officers met with the victim who reported an altercation occurred involving a firearm. Setzer, the suspect of discharging a firearm, left the scene prior to officers arrival. EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital.

Officers located the Setzer’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers placed Setzer under arrest for Attempt – Intently Engages, Murder in the First Degree, and Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest.

Officers transported Setzer to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.