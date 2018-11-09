Green River Residents Could See Increase in Solid Waste Rates in 2019

GREEN RIVER—Green River residents may seen an increase in their solid waste services bill in the new year.

A request for consideration of a rate increase for solid waste services from Wyoming Waste Systems was on the agenda for the Green River City Council meeting Monday, November 5.

However, the council voted to remove it from the agenda at the start of the meeting and instead discuss it during a workshop next week.

According to the City Council meeting agenda, Wyoming Waste Systems’ contract with the city has an Escalation Clause that allows service rates to be eligible for adjustment on January 1 of each year.

Wyoming Waste Systems may adjust its service rates by 100 percent of the actual percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the most recent rolling 12-month period for which the index is available.

The CPI is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid for consumer goods and services.

In a letter to Mayor Pete Rust and the Council, Michelle Foote, Wyoming Waste Site Manager, said the rate increase is currently at 2.3 percent. This 2.3 percent increase is due to the CPI being at 2.3 percent as of September 2018, according to the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Wyoming Waste Systems plans to take the percent as of December 18 to determine the rate increase. If the CPI increases in December, the rate increase could be higher. If the CPI decreases in December, the rate increase could be lower that 2.3 percent.

The rate increase will be discussed at a workshop on Tuesday, November 13, starting at 6 pm. The workshop will take place at Green River City Hall.