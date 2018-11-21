Green River Residents Will See Increase in Solid Waste Service Rates in the New Year

GREEN RIVER– At last night’s Green River City Council meeting, the council approved Wyoming Waste Systems’ request to increase the city residents’ solid waste service rates, effective January 1, 2019.

Wyoming Waste Systems’ contract with the city has an Escalation Clause that allows service rates to be eligible for adjustment on January 1 of each year.

This request was initially on the November 5 city council agenda, but it was removed so it could be discussed by the council at a workshop last Tuesday, November 13.



Rate Increase is Estimated to be Around 72 Cents Per Month

Wyoming Waste Systems will adjust its service rates by 100 percent of the actual percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the most recent rolling 12-month period for which the index is available.

The CPI is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid for consumer goods and services.

Wyoming Waste Systems will take the percent as of December 18 to determine the rate increase. Mayor Pete Rust said the increase is estimated to be around 72 cents per month.



The Vote

The council voted 5-1 in support of the rate increase, with councilor Ted Barney voting against it. Mayor Rust, and councilors Allan Wilson, Robert Berg, Tom Murphy, and Gary Killpack voted in favor of the rate increase. Councilor Lisa Maes was absent from the meeting.

Councilor Barney said he was inclined to vote no because of the “hiccups” in Wyoming Waste’s service.

“I’m voting no because of the hiccups, so I’m going to throw a hiccup back,” Barney said.

Councilor Killpack said that if the rate increased by 72 cents each year for 10 years, Wyoming Waste’s services would still be cheaper than if the city was still in control of waste management.

The city’s rates would be approximately $45 per month.

Mayor Rust explained that recycling and green waste services are a great service for the community, but these kinds of services are not free.



Reduced Rates for Veterans and Seniors

Wyoming Waste Systems is also looking at reducing rates for veterans and senior citizens. They are also looking at getting smaller waste bins for seniors.

According to Michelle Foote, Wyoming Waste Green River Site Manager, Wyoming Waste is hoping to have the reduced rates for veterans and seniors decided by January 2019.