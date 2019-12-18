Green River Solid Waste Service Rates to Increase at the Start of the New Year

GREEN RIVER– Wyoming Waste Systems will be implementing a rate increase for solid waste services beginning January 1, 2020.

In Wyoming Waste Sytems’ contract with the City of Green River, it states they are allowed to use the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Pride Index (CPI) to determine rate increases and decreases.

The contract also states they must get council approval before implementing a rate increase. The council must have “reasonable reason” to not approve the increase, according to Galen West, City Attorney. The council unanimously approved the increase at Tuesday night’s meeting.

During the November 19 Green River City Council meeting, Michelle Foote, Wyoming Waste Systems Green River site manager, said the CPI for All Urban Consumers from September 2018 to September 2019 increased a bit to be at 1.76 percent.

This means they will be raising rates by 56 cents per month for residential customers, and $2.22 per month for small businesses.

At this point in time, all other service rates will remain the same.