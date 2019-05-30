Green River U-10 Spurs Soccer Team Claims State Championship

GREEN RIVER — The Green River U-10 Spurs team brought home the state title in the Wyoming U-10 Boys Gold Division State Championship taking home the coveted #1 Wyoming State ranking.

This group was made up of of nine talented soccer players that included 7 boys and 2 girls. The team had an overall season record of 13-2.

In addition to winning the state championship during the Memorial Day weekend tournament in Casper, the U-10 Spurs also won the Cody Yellowstone Fire Tournament and the Grand Junction Colorado Tournament where they beat a tough Colorado team that had gone nearly two years without a loss.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The team is coached by Joe Vasco and Greg Doak.

