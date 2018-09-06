GRHS Cross Country Competes in Idaho

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Cross Country team competed at their second race of the season in Soda Springs, Idaho on Saturday, September 1.

Some of the athletes ran in the Varsity races, while others competed in the JV races.



Check out the results below.

Varsity Boys

17. Marcos Valerio 17:45.7

63. Tanner Adam 19:08.5

123. Greg Sherwin 20:40.6

154. Jared Westenskow 22:45.0

163. Kaden Gaiey 23:36.6

Varsity Girls

58. Kaisa Arnell 22:52.2

JV Boys

153. William Phleps 23:25.5

180. Evin Hansen 24:08.9

256. Mason Smith 34:34.7

257. Tyler Luth 34:35.5

JV Girls

2. Madison Yoak 22:19.8

84. Jade Arnell 27:29.2

Up Next

The GRHS cross country team will next compete in Rock Springs at the Varsity Invitational this Friday, September 7. Races start at 2:30 pm.