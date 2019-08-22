GRHS Football | 2019 Preview

The 2019 Green River High School fall sports season is just around the corner which means it’s almost time to break out the green and black apparel.



In order to get you ready for the 2019 fall sports season at GRHS, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach, our thoughts and the schedule for each team in Sweetwater County.



We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing stories while you’re out at the games. We’ll bring you the best and most interesting coverage this season.



See you in the stands. Go Wolves!

GRHS FOOTBALL OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Marty Wrage



2018 Results: 2-6, missed the playoffs.

COACH’S THOUGHTS

“We had a good off-season and had a good turn out for camps and work-outs this summer. This team will be well conditioned and have more team speed and have worked hard on improving their blocking and tackling.



We return four varsity running backs and many quality receivers. The offensive line is working hard and will be critical to our success.



Defensively we have improved a lot this summer.”



RISING STARS

Payton Tucker – ILB/OT

James King – RB/ILB

Seth White – WR/DB



MY THOUGHTS

The Wolves football team heads into year two under head coach Marty Wrage. Last year proved to be a season of learning and developing as the team finished with a 2-6 record in 2018. Wrage is optimistic about the upcoming season and hopes to improve Green River’s rushing attack this year. The team will return four varsity running backs, but just like any other football team, the offensive line will be the secret to success offensively.



Offseason camps and training have given the Wolves’ defense an upgrade. The defense also returns six starters from last year which includes leading tackler Payton Tucker. Coach Wrage has said that they have been focused on stopping the run more effectively this season.



Overall, Green River should see improvement this season. Half of the team’s starters are returning to the team this year and bring valuable experience to 2019.



2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 📅

08/30 – vs. Mountain View High School – 6:00 p.m.

09/06 – @ Lander Valley High School – 7:00 p.m.

09/13 – @ Rawlins High School – 7:00 p.m.

09/20 – vs. Torrington High School – 7:00 p.m.

09/27 – vs. Star Valley High School – 7:00 p.m.

10/04 – @ Jackson Hole High School – 6:00 p.m.

10/11 – vs. Evanston High School – 7:00 p.m.

10/18 – @ Powell High School – 7:00 p.m.

10/25 – vs. Cody High School – 7:00 p.m.

